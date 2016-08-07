版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Britain   2 Australia 1  
Argentina 1 U.S.      2  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F A Pts 
1.  U.S.      1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
1=. Britain   1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3.  Japan     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3=. India     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
5.  Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
5=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan v India (1400) Rio de Janeiro

