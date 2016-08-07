版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 01:59 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
China       1 Germany 1  
Netherlands 5 Spain   0  
New Zealand 4 Korea   1  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 0 3   
2.  New Zealand 1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
3.  Germany     1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
3=. China       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
5.  Korea       1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
6.  Spain       1 0 0 1 0 5 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Germany (1630)  
Netherlands v Korea   (2000)  
Spain       v China   (2230)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐