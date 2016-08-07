版本:
Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Japan 2 India 2  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F A Pts 
1.  U.S.      1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
1=. Britain   1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3.  Japan     1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
3=. India     1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
5.  Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
5=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v U.S.    (1300)  
India     v Britain (2100)  
Argentina v Japan   (2330)

