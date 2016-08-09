版本:
2016年 8月 9日 星期二

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Argentina 4 Japan   0  
India     0 Britain 3  
Australia 1 U.S.    2  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Britain   2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
2. U.S.      2 2 0 0 4 2 6   
3. Argentina 2 1 0 1 5 2 3   
4. India     2 0 1 1 2 5 1   
5. Japan     2 0 1 1 2 6 1   
6. Australia 2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
India   v Australia (1400)  
Britain v Argentina (1630)  
U.S.    v Japan     (2000)

