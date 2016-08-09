版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Spain       0 China   2  
Netherlands 4 Korea   0  
New Zealand 1 Germany 2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 9 0 6   
2. China       2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
3. Germany     2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
4. New Zealand 2 1 0 1 5 3 3   
5. Korea       2 0 0 2 1 8 0   
6. Spain       2 0 0 2 0 7 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain   v New Zealand (1300)  
Germany v Korea       (1530)  
China   v Netherlands (2100)

