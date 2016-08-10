版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 22:30 BJT

Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Spain 1 New Zealand 2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 9 0 6   
2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 7 4 6   
3. China       2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
4. Germany     2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
5. Korea       2 0 0 2 1 8 0   
6. Spain       3 0 0 3 1 9 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v Korea       (1530)  
China   v Netherlands (2100)

