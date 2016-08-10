版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
U.S.    6 Japan     1  
Britain 3 Argentina 2  
India   1 Australia 6  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. U.S.      3 3 0 0 10 3  9   
2. Britain   3 3 0 0 8  3  9   
3. Australia 3 1 0 2 8  5  3   
4. Argentina 3 1 0 2 7  5  3   
5. India     3 0 1 2 3  11 1   
6. Japan     3 0 1 2 3  12 1   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Argentina (2100)  
U.S.      v India     (2230)  
Japan     v Britain   (2330)

