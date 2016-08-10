版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 06:23 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
China   0 Netherlands 1  
Germany 2 Korea       0  
Spain   1 New Zealand 2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 10 0  9   
2. Germany     3 2 1 0 5  2  7   
3. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 7  4  6   
4. China       3 1 1 1 3  2  4   
5. Spain       3 0 0 3 1  9  0   
6. Korea       3 0 0 3 1  10 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v Spain (2000) Rio de Janeiro

