UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Japan     0 Britain   2  
U.S.      3 India     0  
Australia 1 Argentina 0  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  U.S.      4 4 0 0 13 3  12  
2.  Britain   4 4 0 0 10 3  12  
3.  Australia 4 2 0 2 9  5  6   
4.  Argentina 4 1 0 3 7  6  3   
5.  Japan     4 0 1 3 3  14 1   
5=. India     4 0 1 3 3  14 1   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v India (1300)  
Britain   v U.S.  (2100)  
Australia v Japan (2230)

