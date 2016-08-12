版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
New Zealand 1 Netherlands 1  
Korea       0 China       0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Netherlands 4 3 1 0 11 1  10  
2. New Zealand 4 2 1 1 8  5  7   
3. Germany     4 2 1 1 6  4  7   
4. China       4 1 2 1 3  2  5   
5. Spain       4 1 0 3 3  10 3   
6. Korea       4 0 1 3 1  10 1   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Netherlands v Germany     (1530)  
Korea       v Spain       (2000)  
China       v New Zealand (2330)

