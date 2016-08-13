版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Australia 2 Japan 0  
Britain   2 U.S.  1  
Argentina 5 India 0  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Britain   5 5 0 0 12 4  15  
2. U.S.      5 4 0 1 14 5  12  
3. Australia 5 3 0 2 11 5  9   
4. Argentina 5 2 0 3 12 6  6   
5. Japan     5 0 1 4 3  16 1   
6. India     5 0 1 4 3  19 1

