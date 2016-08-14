版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Women's Pool A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
China       0 New Zealand 3  
Korea       2 Spain       3  
Netherlands 2 Germany     0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Netherlands 5 4 1 0 13 1  13  
2. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 11 5  10  
3. Germany     5 2 1 2 6  6  7   
4. Spain       5 2 0 3 6  12 6   
5. China       5 1 2 2 3  5  5   
6. Korea       5 0 1 4 3  13 1

