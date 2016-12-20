版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 10:30 BJT

CORRECTED-Olympics-Swedish skier Holmlund in coma after training crash

(corrects to ski cross from cross-country skiing)

ROME Dec 19 Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday.

According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.

"It has been established she has some small bleeding on the brain and she was operated on," Swedish ski cross sporting director Joar Baatelson was quoted as saying.

Holmlund, who is second in the World Cup rankings, finished third at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐