RPT-Olympics-Horses get the rock star treatment

(Repeats story filed earlier, no changes to text)
By Elena Berton
CALAIS, France, April 10 The duck-egg blue lorry
gingerly joins a queue of cars lined up along the Eurotunnel
platform in Calais, northern France, as Channel tunnel shuttle
boarding begins.
Inside, Voske, a 10-year-old show-jumping champion, and his
six equine companions breakfast on hay before the last leg of
their Miami-Amsterdam-Britain journey.
"They are getting bored, like us," said Sophie Broome, one
of three grooms who have been tending the horses since they left
Florida and the Winter Equestrian Festival.
The seven thoroughbreds are travelling on the dedicated
horse transport service that Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel
has launched ahead of the London Olympics this summer,
when 1,000 horses are expected to travel to Britain.
Elite competition horses can clock up thousands of travel
miles every year and require special care worthy of pampered
rock stars.
Eurotunnel, which has been carrying passengers and freight
along the 55-kilometre long undersea tunnel between France and
Britain since 1994, has teamed up with four horse-transport
firms to provide a faster, smoother service that aims to
minimize disruption for prized horses that must arrive in peak
form for competitions.
"We are always looking at ways we can expand our services
for cross-channel transport," said Jo Willacy, commercial
director at Eurotunnel. "We became aware a few years ago that
there was clearly going to be a major opportunity for
transportation linked to the Olympics."
Environmental changes and the stress of travelling can
weaken the horses' immune system, making them more susceptible
to illness and even life-threatening conditions.
Compared to the 90-minute cross-channel ferry service, a
journey on the Eurotunnel shuttle takes just 35 minutes,
requires minimal waiting time and is available up to four times
every hour.
COMPLICATED RED-TAPE
Eurotunnel first began working with three British horse
travel companies -- Peden Bloodstock, Harbour Shipping and John
Parker International -- in March 2010, targeting not just
customers who needed to transport horses for competitions, but
also British horse-owners who wanted to take their animals to
holiday homes in France.
"We wanted to understand the customers before we fully
launched the service," said Harvey Alexander, marketing and
sales director at Eurotunnel.
The positive feedback from horse owners, and growing demand,
led Eurotunnel to join forces with another firm, Equine Travel
Agency, which has operations in mainland Europe, in November
2011.
Horse transport needs to be meticulously planned as travel
can take its toll on horses.
The animals are prone to stress and can develop serious
conditions such as travel sickness, a respiratory disease.
Travelling in cramped spaces means they cannot lower their
head freely to snort, cough and clear their throat and lungs.
They also have to eat with their head raised, standing in
one place, instead of typical head-down grazing behaviour.
To minimize the risk of travel sickness, vehicles used for
horse transport must be kept as clean as possible to avoid a
build-up of dust particles and need proper ventilation to ensure
the horses can breathe clean, fresh air all the time. Hay and
feed have to be kept dampened to avoid dust.
Grooms have to be on hand to check the horses and need
round-the-clock access during the journey to make sure they are
travelling comfortably.
Red-tape for horse transport can be equally complicated.
Like humans, horses need to carry a passport when they
travel abroad, but also require health certificates and export
licences, which have to be obtained every time they travel.
SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS
Before Eurotunnel began carrying horses, connections between
the UK and mainland Europe were ensured by air or ferry.
When flying with horses in the cargo hold, pilots have to
take special precautions, such as taxiing gently and only
gradually accelerating before lifting off at a shallow angle to
minimize the risk of horses losing their balance.
Ferry travel is often disrupted by bad weather and, in case
of choppy seas, can cause horses to suffer from sea sickness.
Crossing and loading times are longer and grooms do not have
access to the horses during the crossing.
"The biggest advantage of Eurotunnel is speed," said John
Parker, the owner of John Parker International, a British-based
horse-transport firm that handles 5,000 horses every year. "For
example, it saves us two days on a trip to Italy."
Although using Eurotunnel adds around 100 pounds ($160) to
the cost of the journey when compared to the ferry service,
boarding is very swift and waiting time is kept to a minimum.
The lorry -- which needs specifications such as a leak-proof
floor and ventilation when the engine is switched off - is
loaded in one of the passenger shuttles, rather than the noisier
freight shuttles, without any other vehicles, to leave horses
undisturbed.
"The most important difference is that the groom stays with
the horse for the entire journey, in case there are any
problems," said Parker.
Eurotunnel carried over 1,000 horses in the first year. This
year it expects to transport 2,000, excluding those travelling
for the Olympics.
The company has declined to provide forecasts for the
Olympics, saying it expects to receive most bookings later in
April and May.
Among them there will be the French equestrian team, which
is shipping 10 horses to London in late July.
"Although travel by Eurotunnel is more complex because the
lorries need to have certain specifications, the journey is
smooth and there is no risk the horses will be stuck at the port
in case of bad weather conditions," said Pascal Dubois,
technical director of the Federation Francaise d'Equitation.
"There's no chance they will miss the competition."
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
(Reporting by Elena Berton)