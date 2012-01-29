Olympics-London puts hotel rooms back on the market

LONDON Jan 29 More than 120,000 unwanted
hotel room nights, ranging from five star luxury to budget
accommodation, were released by London Olympic organisers on
Sunday for resale to the public.
Organisers LOCOG said they were fulfilling a pledge to
return to hotels any surplus rooms in time for them to be sold
on well ahead of the Games which start on July 27.
The total, spread over more than 200 hotels, represents some
20 percent of the room nights reserved by LOCOG for media,
sports federations, sponsors and the International Olympic
Committee under agreements struck in 2005 when London was
awarded the Games.
"The hotel industry in London got behind the bid to stage
the Games in the most extraordinary way and that support helped
us across the line," said LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton in
a statement.
"We always promised that we would not hold on to hotel rooms
we didn't need but return them to the individual hotels at the
beginning of 2012."
While tourist chiefs welcomed the news, some tour operators
have said the hotel industry's expected visitor numbers are
hugely inflated.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)