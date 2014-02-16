ADVISORY-Olympics-Ice skating-Women's individual preview package

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI Feb 16 The women's individual figure skating competition, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday this week, is always one of the highlights of the Winter Olympic programme and Reuters will be issuing an in-depth preview package ahead of the action.
The package will contain an overall preview of the event as well as factboxes profiling the leading contenders and looking at the pick of the champions who have gone before.
We will carry exclusive interviews with teenage American hope Gracie Gold, and Tara Lipinski, who knows what challenges her compatriot faces having been the youngest ever champion when she triumphed 1998 at the age of 15.
We will look at how Olympic gold opens the door to fame and fortune, via sponsorships and endorsements, and also examine the importance of the competition to broadcasters who have paid millions for Olympic rights.
We will have a story explaining the technical side of the event, why certain jumps are more challenging and what the judges are looking for.
There will also be a story on the sacrifices skaters endure in dedicating their lives to trying to win the sport's ultimate prize.
The short programme takes place on Wednesday Feb. 19 at 1900 local time (1500GMT/1000Eastern) with the free programme the next night, starting at the same time.
We will issue our package from 1900GMT (2300local/1400 Eastern) on Tuesday with the master slug of OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.