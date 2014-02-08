Olympics-Ice hockey-Last cut in 2010 scores opener as Canada down Swiss

SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 One of the last players cut before the Vancouver Games four years ago, Jocelyne Larocque was the first to score as Canada thrashed Switzerland 5-0 in their Sochi Olympic women's ice hockey opener on Saturday.

Playing her first Olympic game, Larocque needed just 85 seconds to wipe away four years of disappointment, blasting a slapshot from the point past Swiss netminder Florence Schelling to get Canada's gold medal defence off to a flying start.

A rugged stay-at-home type defenseman who coach Kevin Dineen described as cerebral, Larocque delivered unexpected offence to the Canadian cause, scoring what she believed to be her first goal of season.

"I was just trying to get a shot on net and the fact that my first shot went into the net was nice, a good way to start the tournament," Larocque told reporters. "I'm just excited about the win.

"The puck was just kind of trickling in the high slot and a just shot and tried to get to go on net. I didn't even see it go in."

Hayley Wickenheiser, Canada's all-time leading scorer who is playing in her fifth Olympics, could not resists teasing her team mate, saying the shot actually went in off her jersey and claiming credit for the goal.

But there was no disappointment for Larocque on Saturday as she earned her first goal as an Olympian and Canada the victory.

"It was awesome, I was bugging her that it went off my jersey into the net trying to take it away from her," said Wickenheiser.

"She is just a steady constant defenseman for us and how fitting for her to get the first goal of the Olympic Games.

"I think it's a real thrill for her family to see the puck go into the net."

It was a moment made sweeter by the bitter memories of 2010 when Larocque was on the brink of realising her Olympic dream, only to have it dashed when she was among the final cuts just weeks before the Vancouver opening ceremonies.

Larocque, who described the experience as the hardest of her hockey life, quickly put the disappointment behind her and returned to school in the United States and the University of Minnesota-Duluth to an NCAA national championship.

She refused to give up on her Olympic dream and was soon back on the Team Canada roster, winning a gold at the 2012 world championships and silver in 2011 and 2012.

On Friday she marched with her team in the Sochi opening ceremony.

"I don't even think about it (Vancouver) anymore," said Larocque. "I'm just focusing on the present and enjoying the present and today was great day for the team." (Editing by Ed Osmond)