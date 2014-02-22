Olympics-Ice hockey-Finland blank US to capture bronze in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia Feb 22 Finland hammered the United States 5-0 at the Sochi Games on Saturday to win their second consecutive Olympic men's ice hockey bronze medal.

The Finns made a quick start to the second period, getting goals 11 seconds apart from Teemu Selanne and Jussi Jokinen in the first 98 seconds.

Finland added to their lead in the third period with goals from Juuso Hietanen, and powerplay tallies from Selanne and Olli Maatta. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the shutout.

The Americans, who won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games, were awarded a penalty shot in both the first and second periods but Patrick Kane missed both.

