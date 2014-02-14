Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada cruise to 6-0 win over Austria

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Defending gold medallists Canada shutout Austria 6-0 on Friday to easily win their second game in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics.

A night after looking slightly out of sorts in a 3-1 win over Norway, the Canadians played with far more fury and purpose, with Jeff Carter helping himself to a hat-trick.

Canada jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before blowing the game open when Carter found the net three times in the second period, putting the game out of reach for an Austrian team making their first appearance at the Olympics since 2002.

Canada play their final Group B game on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Julian Linden)