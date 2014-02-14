Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada cruise to 6-0 win over Austria

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Defending gold medallists Canada shutout Austria 6-0 on Friday to easily win their second game in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics.
A night after looking slightly out of sorts in a 3-1 win over Norway, the Canadians played with far more fury and purpose, with Jeff Carter helping himself to a hat-trick.
Canada jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before blowing the game open when Carter found the net three times in the second period, putting the game out of reach for an Austrian team making their first appearance at the Olympics since 2002.
Canada play their final Group B game on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Julian Linden)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.