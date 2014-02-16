Olympics-Doughty powers unbeaten Canada into quarter-finals

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI Russia Feb 16 Drew Doughty scored the overtime winner as Canada edged Finland 2-1 to close the preliminary round of the Olympic men's ice hockey competition on Sunday and keep its gold medal defense on course.
By taking top spot in Group B ahead of the Finns, unbeaten Canada will have a more direct route to the gold medal final than it did four years ago on home ice in Vancouver when it was forced to play an elimination game.
Doughty, a defenseman, continued to be an offensive force for Canada scoring once in regulation and again midway into the five minute extra-session to give him a team-high four goals in three games.
With the three group winners plus the best second place finisher receiving direct passage to the quarter-finals, Finland also avoids playing in an elimination game with the top runner-up record of two wins and an overtime loss. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.