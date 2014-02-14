Olympics-Ice hockey-Finland tops Norway to stay perfect in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Finland's Teemu Selanne became the oldest player to score a goal in the Winter Olympics when he netted the opener in his team's 6-1 win over Norway at the Sochi Games on Friday.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring with his first goal of the tournament less than six minutes into the game, while Lauri Korpikoski found the net twice for the 2010 bronze medallists.

Finnish goalie Kari Lehtonen had his shutout bid spoiled when Norway's Per-Age Skroder scored 61 seconds into the final period.

Finland's win sets up a Sunday showdown with undefeated Canada for top spot in Group B. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)