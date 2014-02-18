版本:
Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovenia extend magical run into quarters

SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 Slovenia extended their magical run at the Sochi Olympics with a 4-0 win over Austria on Tuesday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the men's ice hockey competition.

The win, which opened the tournament's knockout stage, is the biggest in Slovenia's ice hockey history and will no doubt be cause for celebration in a country with a population of roughly 2 million people.

A first-period goal from Anze Kopitar, who missed most of his team's previous game with a stomach flu, held up as the game winner for a Slovenian team playing in their first Olympic men's ice hockey tournament.

Slovenia will play Sweden, the top-ranked team after the preliminary round, in Wednesday's quarter-final. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
