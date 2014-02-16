Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovenia's Kovacevic banned one game for hit

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Slovenia's Sabahudin Kovacevic has been banned for his team's final preliminary round game of the men's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics for elbowing an opponent, the IIHF said on Sunday.
Kovacevic directed his elbow to the head and neck area of Slovakia's Tomas Kopecky during a collision in front of the net in Saturday's game, the International Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement.
Kopecky left the ice after the hit and did not return for the rest of the game.
Slovenia, who went on to win the game in the greatest moment of their ice hockey history, will play the United States later on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.