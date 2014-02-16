Olympics-Ice hockey-Russia win but wait on bye to quarter-finals

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Russia battled to a 1-0 shootout win over stubborn Slovakia to close out preliminary round play in the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament on Sunday but will have to wait to see if it was enough for a bye into the quarter-finals.
With a three periods and overtime unable to produce a result, Russia faced a shootout for the second consecutive day.
Ilya Kovalchuk and Alexander Radulov scored past brave Slovakian netminder Jan Laco to give the host nation a heart-stopping win and a chance to go directly through to the last eight.
With the United States (3-0) securing top spot in Group A with a 5-1 win over Slovenia, Russia will finish runners-up and will now have to rely on having the best second place record to secure the free pass. (Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.