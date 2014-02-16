CORRECTED-Olympics-Ice hockey-Kessel hat-trick powers US to win over Slovenia

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Phil Kessel took just a minute to open the scoring before going on to record a natural hat-trick as the United States beat Slovenia 5-1 on Sunday and secure a bye into the quarter-finals of the men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games.
Kessel scored after 63 seconds to give the 2010 silver medallists a 1-0 advantage, then scored twice more without interruption to build the Americans' lead to 3-0.
The win concluded the three-game preliminary round for the undefeated United States, who advance to the quarter-finals by virtue of winning Group A.
Slovenia, who spoiled netminder Ryan Miller's shutout bid with 18 seconds left, will play a qualification game on Tuesday against an as-yet undetermined opponent with a berth in the quarter-finals on the line. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.