FACTBOX-Olympics-Results from 1980 Lake Placid Ice Hockey competition

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 13 The ice hockey competition at the 1980 Winter Olympics was run under a slightly confusing and controversial format, featuring two group stages and carried-over results, but no gold medal final match.
First Round
Blue Division Czechoslovakia 11 Norway 0 Romania 6 West Germany 4 Sweden 2 United States 2 Sweden 8 Romania 0 West Germany 10 Norway 4 United States 7 Czechoslovakia 3 United States 5 Norway 1 Czechoslovakia 7 Romania 2 Sweden 5 West Germany 2 Sweden 7 Norway 1 Czechoslovakia 11 West Germany 3 United States 7 Romania 2 Norway 3 Romania 3 Sweden 4 Czechoslovakia 2 United States 4 West Germany 2
Standings
GP W L T Pts Sweden 5 4 0 1 9 United States 5 4 0 1 9 Czechoslovakia 5 3 2 0 6 Romania 5 1 3 1 3 West Germany 5 1 4 0 2 Norway 5 0 4 1 1
Sweden and United States advance to Final round
Red Division Canada 10 Netherlands 1 Poland 5 Finland 4 Soviet Union 16 Japan 0 Soviet Union 17 Netherlands 4 Canada 5 Poland 1 Finland 6 Japan 3 Netherlands 3 Japan 3 Soviet Union 8 Poland 1 Finland 4 Canada 3 Canada 6 Japan 0 Netherlands 5 Poland 3 Soviet Union 4 Finland 2 Poland 5 Japan 1 Soviet Union 6 Canada 4 Finland 10 Netherlands 3
Standings
GP W L T Pts Soviet Union 5 5 0 0 10 Finland 5 3 2 0 6 Canada 5 3 2 0 6 Poland 5 2 3 0 4 Netherlands 5 1 3 1 3 Japan 5 0 4 1 1
Soviet Union and Finland advance to final round Medal Round United States 4 Soviet Union 3 Finland 3 Sweden 3 United States 4 Finland 2 Soviet Union 9 Sweden 2
Medal Standings
GP W L T Pts United States 3 2 0 1 5 (gold) Soviet Union 3 2 1 0 4 (silver) Sweden 3 0 1 2 2 (bronze) Finland 3 0 2 1 1
Teams moving into medal round carried over result against their round-robin rival.
After upsetting the Soviet Union in the opening game of the medal round the United States still needed a victory over Finland to secure the gold medal. (Compiled by Steve Keating, editing by Mitch Phillips)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.