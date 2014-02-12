REFILE-ADVISORY-Ice-hockey-Russia v United States preview package

(Refiles fixing lit in first para)

SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 On Saturday Feb. 15 Russia will play the United States in the preliminary round of the men's Winter Olympic ice hockey competition, reviving memories of the 'Miracle on Ice'.

In a game widely regarded as the greatest moment in the sport's history, an amateur American team made up largely of college players stunned the previously all-conquering State-sponsored Soviet side 4-3 at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Reuters will be issuing an in-depth preview package.

The package will contain an all-encompassing look back at the game and the politics surrounding it, illustrated with comments from players, a multi-media interview with Vladislav Tretyak, the Soviet goaltender at the 1980 Games, and a detailed analysis of the current strengths and weaknesses of the Russian and American teams.

We will also carry a detailed factbox featuring Russia and America's great sporting rivalries and a statistical factbox carrying details of the complicated 1980 Olympic ice hockey competition, won by the United States.

