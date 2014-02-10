Olympics-Ice hockey-Canadian women edge Finland in nail-biter

SOCHI, Russia Feb 10 Canada took a step closer to a fourth consecutive women's ice hockey gold medal on Monday but had to survive a nervy 3-0 win over Finland at the Sochi Olympics.

After two scoreless periods that saw both teams miss a number of chances, Canada pulled in front when Meghan Agosta-Marciano ripped a shot past Finnish goalie Noora Raty with just over 10 minutes to play.

Raty, who made 40 saves in her team's 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday, baffled Canada's shooters for much of the game and turned aside 39 shots in another strong showing.

The win extended Canada's impressive streak of never losing a game in a major ice hockey competition to any other nation than the United States.

Canada are assured one of the top two spots in Group A, and a quarter-finals bye, regardless of the result in their final preliminary round game against the United States on Wednesday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)