Olympics-Ice hockey-Finland edge Swiss women in overtime

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Finland edged to a 4-3 overtime victory over Switzerland at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday to enter the knockout phase of the women's ice hockey tournament.
Finnish captain Jenni Hiirikoski scored the winner when she stretched out on the ice to tap a long pass past Swiss goalie Florence Schelling, who made 30 saves in the Group A loss.
Switzerland, who were outscored 14-0 in their previous two preliminary round games, erased an early 2-0 deficit and then forced overtime when a shot from behind the net bounced in off a Finnish defenseman with under four minutes left in regulation.
The four Group A teams are given a free pass to the knockout phase due to a new format that ensures the top nations advance. The win means Finland, beaten 3-0 by favourites Canada on Monday, next play the lower of the two Group B seeds. Switzerland will face the Group B winners. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Robert Woodward)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.