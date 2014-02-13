版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 18:10 BJT

Olympics-Ice hockey-Germany ease past Japan for first Sochi win

| SOCHI, Russia

SOCHI, Russia Feb 13 Germany capped their preliminary round play with a 4-0 win over Japan on Thursday in a matchup between two teams that will miss the knockout stage of the women's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games.

Franziska Busch scored two goals, including an empty-netter in the game's final minute, as Germany cruised to victory over a Japanese team that had trouble mounting any sort of attack.

Japan were looking to erase the disappointment of losing all five games during the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where they qualified automatically as the host nation. But they were outscored 7-1 in three games here and failed to register a win.

With the win, Germany placed third in the four-team Group B while Japan finished last. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐