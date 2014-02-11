Olympics-Ice hockey-Russia sink Japan to reach quarters

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Russia secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey tournament following a 2-1 win over Japan at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday.
Alexandra Vafina broke a 1-1 tie with a short-handed goal late in the third period, setting off wild celebrations among the many flag-waving Russian supporters in attendance at the packed Shayba Arena.
Japanese goalie Nana Fujimoto was outstanding in the losing effort, turning aside 36 shots.
Russia, who reached the quarter-finals by securing one of the top two spots in Group B, close out their preliminary round on Thursday with a game against undefeated Sweden. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.