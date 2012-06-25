Olympics-Indian hockey's glorious past meets ambitious present

| NEW DELHI, June 25
NEW DELHI, June 25 When 76-year-old Gurbux Singh
opened the small, black case with trembling fingers and gently
fished out the gold medal he won almost half a century ago,
India hockey captain Bharat Chetri and his London-bound team
mates could not take their eyes off him.
In all probability, this was the nearest they will ever get
to an Olympic gold.
Dangling right before those 16 pair of eyes at a Delhi hotel
on Sunday was not just a round piece of yellow metal but a
symbol of what India, once a hockey super power, has been
chasing over the last three exasperating decades.
"It's made mainly of silver and coated with gold, but an
Olympic gold medal is not about how much it's worth. It's about
sentiment," Singh told Reuters as he displayed the medal later.
"We were requested to bring our Olympic gold medals to show
the boys and motivate them - and they looked motivated," he
said, closing the case and putting it safely back into his
jacket pocket.
Hockey India (HI) could not have come up with a better way
to motivate the 16-member Indian men's team leaving for London
than bringing them together with 30-odd former Olympians who
were part of the country's golden hockey era.
India won the first of six successive Olympic gold medals in
1928 and added another in 1964. Their last came in 1980, by
which time Indian hockey was on the decline.
Their freefall from the summit of hockey reached its nadir
in 2008 when India, considered hockey's spiritual home, failed
to qualify for the Beijing Olympics.
But India will be back at the Games in London, and hockey
greats, many now forgotten in a cricket-obsessed country, defied
old age to turn up at the send-off ceremony to inspire Chetri
and his team mates.
'THOSE WERE THE DAYS'
Hardayal Singh, who won gold in 1956, needs a walking stick
for every step and had to be helped on stage. A sheepish HI
secretary Narinder Batra confessed they did not really know how
old he was as the federation did not have his date of birth in
their records.
A.S. Bakshi, Singh's 87-year-old team mate from the
Melbourne squad, found the plaque he was presented with too
heavy and dropped it. The same hands that wielded a hockey stick
and joystick, he later became a commercial pilot, are now unable
to bear the weight of a memento.
Jaswant Singh Rajput dropped his memento too, prompting
sports minister Ajay Maken to come down from the stage and hand
over the plaques while the ageing greats sat in comfort.
The biggest cheer was reserved for Leslie Claudius, whose
three gold medals and a silver from four Olympic appearances
between 1948 and 1956 placed him in a league of his own.
"Those were the days. On grass, you could slip the stick
under the ball which helped our dribbling style. Astroturf has
killed that," he lamented.
At 85, Claudius has hearing problems and repeats the
question to make sure he heard it right.
"India's chance in London? Honestly I have not seen much of
these boys but winning a medal looks difficult. Difficult though
not impossible."
Chetri said he and his team mates would do whatever it takes
to make that possible.
"I placed one of the gold medals on my palm just to get the
feeling. It's indescribable," the goalkeeper said.
"These are the legends we grew up reading about. Meeting
them like this is very, very special. It's one of the most
memorable days of my life and I promise we won't let them down."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)