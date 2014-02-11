版本:
Olympics-India returns as IOC lifts ban - source

LONDON Feb 11 India has returned to the Olympic fold after the International Olympic Committee lifted a ban on the country's Olympic Association, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.

Indian athletes have been competing at the Sochi Winter Olympics under the IOC flag due to the country's suspension, which had been imposed for government interference.

