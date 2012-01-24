Olympics-Indian Olympic chief Kalmadi under IOC scrutiny

BERLIN Jan 24 The International Olympic
Committee has requested information on Indian Olympic
Association president Suresh Kalmadi, facing allegations of
corruption as head of the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, it
said on Tuesday.
Kalmadi, who was released from prison on bail last week
after nine months, had been arrested in April 2011 on charges of
inflating tenders worth millions of dollars for equipment used
at the event. He is a lawmaker who has been suspended from
India's ruling Congress party.
"The IOC sent a letter to the IOA asking for a full and
official report on the exact current situation of Mr Kalmadi
before the courts of justice," an IOC official said.
Kalmadi, who has been replaced by acting president Vijay
Kumar Malhotra as head of the IOA, has not resigned his post and
is still listed as its president at the IOA website.
(www.olympic.ind.in).
"The IOC asked the IOA to ensure the respect of the
principles and rules of the IOC Code of Ethics and to preserve
the reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.
"The IOC also indicated that it will prepare a report for
its next Executive Board meeting based on the answers that the
IOA provides," the official said.
The $6 billion Commonwealth Games were billed as India's
answer to the 2008 Beijing Olympics but descended into rows over
leaking stadiums, filthy athletes' rooms and corruption
scandals.
The next IOC Executive Board meeting will take place in
Lausanne, Switzerland on March 13-14.
The IOC sometimes goes as far as suspending National Olympic
Committees for any breach of the movement's domestic autonomy
from governments or its Olympic charter.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)