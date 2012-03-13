Olympics-IOC will not act against Indian Olympic chief Kalmadi

| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The
International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take no action
against Indian Olympic Association chief Suresh Kalmadi as he
has essentially pulled out of running the association, it said
on Tuesday.
Kalmadi, who was released from prison on bail in January
after nine months, had been arrested in April 2011 on charges of
inflating tenders worth millions of dollars for equipment used
at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games which he was heading.
IOC vice president Thomas Bach said the issue was discussed
at the Executive Board meeting but the IOC would not take any
action as Kalmadi had effectively suspended himself.
"In the end he's not in charge," Bach told reporters. "So we
won't take any action."
Kalmadi is a lawmaker who has been suspended from India's
ruling Congress party.
He has been replaced by acting president Vijay Kumar
Malhotra as head of the Indian association (IOA) but has not
resigned his post and is still the official IOA president.
The $6-billion Commonwealth Games were billed as India's
answer to the 2008 Beijing Olympics but descended into rows over
leaking stadiums, filthy athletes' rooms and corruption
scandals.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)