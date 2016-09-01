Doping-Cuban discus thrower Barrios stripped of Beijing silver medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
ZURICH, Sept 1 Cuba's Yarelys Barrios has been stripped of the silver medal she won in the discus at the Beijing Olympics after failing a doping re-test, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.
The IOC also said that Qatari sprinter Samuel Adelebari Francis had also failed a re-test and had been disqualified from the men's 100 metres in which he finished 16th.
Barrios and Francis were among 98 athletes who have tested positive in reanalysis of samples from both the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Olympics.
The IOC ordered samples from the two Games to be re-tested using new techniques not available at the time of the competitions in attempt to root out cheating.
Six athletes, including three Russian medallists, were disqualified on Wednesday from their events at the Beijing Games.
Barrios tested positive for the prohibited substance, acetazolamide, a diuretic and masking agent, the IOC said.
It said that the 33-year-old "has the silver medal, the diploma, and the medallist pin obtained in the discus throw event withdrawn and is ordered to return these".
It also added the governing body of athletics, the IAAF, to modify the results of the event and "to consider any further action within its own competence".
Francis tested positive for the banned substance stanozolol, the IOC said. He was also entered for the 200 metres but did not start. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.