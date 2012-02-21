Olympics-Italian Pescante resigns as IOC VP over Rome snub

BERLIN Feb 21 International Olympic
Committee Vice President Mario Pescante resigned on Tuesday from
his post after the Italian government refused to back a Rome
2020 Olympic bid, prematurely ending the capital's efforts to
land the Games.
"We can confirm that Mario Pescante has resigned as IOC
Vice-President," an IOC official told Reuters.
Pescante, one of Italy's most influential sports power
brokers, told reporters he was unable to remain after the
government last week dashed Rome's 2020 Games hopes by refusing
to back the bid due to the country's belt-tightening measures.
Pescante, 73, who will remain as IOC member for Italy, had
led the Rome bid until its sudden demise last week.
"I feel a bit embarrassed to be representing a country which
has thrown in the towel early," Pescante told reporters, adding
that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's snub had come far too
late, only hours before the application deadline.
"Monti's decision was accepted with due respect but ...I
must say my position in the IOC Executive is no longer
compatible with my role."
Madrid, Tokyo, Istanbul, Qatar's Doha and Azerbaijan's Baku
are in the running for the 2020 summer Games with the IOC due to
choose the winning candidacy in September next year.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)