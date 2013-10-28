Olympics-IOC president praises Russia's Winter Olympics preparations

SOCHI, Russia Oct 28 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Russia's preparations for the 2014 Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi during an inspection visit with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Russia is spending more than $50 billion on the February Games, a top priority for Putin to showcase the country's modern face to the world.

"We are fully confident that the Games will be on a magnificent level," Bach said in comments translated into Russian as he sat next to Putin.

"We are extremely grateful to you for magnificent co-operation we developed in recent years. Sochi and the whole region completed a very big, successful development tour and we have been deeply impressed with this path," he said before holding more talks with Putin.

The praise was welcome for Putin, who has staked his reputation on the success of the Games.

Preparations have been marred by over-running costs and delays and organisers have faced criticism from rights groups over the treatment of migrant workers engaged in large-scale construction works.

In the West, the Games have been subject to calls for a boycott over a law passed by Russia banning "homosexual propaganda" among minors and denounced by critics as discriminatory and a tool to persecute the gay community.

Moscow is also trying to head off potential security threats in Sochi, a few hundred kilometres from the volatile North Caucasus region where Russia is struggling to quell a persistent Islamist insurgency. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Ed Osmond)