Olympics-IOC launches inquiry over ticket allegations

LONDON, June 16 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) is investigating a media report that National
Olympic Committees and Authorised Ticket Resellers broke rules
over the sale of London 2012 tickets.
The IOC is also referring the allegations to its independent
Ethics Commission, it said on its website (www.olympics.org) on
Saturday.
The early edition of the UK's Sunday Times newspaper said
several National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and Authorised Ticket
Resellers (ATRs) were willing to break the rules by offering to
buy or sell tickets outside their territories, to sell tickets
at inflated prices or sell tickets to unauthorised resellers.
"On being informed of the allegations the IOC immediately
convened an extraordinary meeting of its executive board and
determined a number of actions - the convening of the Ethics
Commission and asking for any evidence of wrongdoing to be
provided to the Commission without delay," said the IOC.
"The IOC takes these allegations very seriously. Should any
irregularities be proven, the organisation will deal with those
involved in an appropriate manner.
"The NOCs are autonomous organisations but if any of the
cases are confirmed the IOC will not hesitate to impose the
strongest sanctions," it added.
The London Olympics start on July 27.
