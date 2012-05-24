UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC and U.S. reach revenue-sharing deal

* U.S. will consider making Olympic bid
* New agreement will begin in 2020
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Steve Keating
QUEBEC CITY, May 24 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) voted to approve a 20-year revenue-sharing deal
with the United States on Thursday that ends a long-running feud
which paralyzed American efforts to stage an Olympic Games.
The announcement by IOC president Jacques Rogge clears the
path for future bids by the United States Olympic Committee
(USOC), which had held firm on its pledge to not seek a Winter
or Summer Games until a new deal was in place.
The dispute over how to divide billions of dollars in TV
rights and sponsorships had dragged on for years and left the
USOC a virtual outcast within Olympic circles.
"This is a very happy moment for the International Olympic
Committee but I believe also for the USOC as this agreement will
definitely strengthen both sides," Rogge told reporters. "The
IOC will be in a position to better function while the USOC
would enhance its possibilities of having a leading role
in sports in the world.
"This has been quite a long process, we started negotiating
in May 2005, the beginning was a bit difficult and then it
accelerated and we came to this very good conclusion."
Before Olympic leaders arrived in Quebec City this week for
executive board meetings there were no hints an agreement was
imminent, USOC chairman Larry Probst telling reporters recently
that he hoped a deal would be reached by the end of the year.
Few details of the agreement were immediately available but
the IOC did say the new deal will begin in 2020. The USOC will
also be required to contribute to the IOC's administrative costs
associated with the Olympic Games.
"From our standpoint we went into these negotiations with
the objective of addressing key fundamental issues that were
important to the IOC and at the same time insuring the financial
well-being of the USOC on a long term basis," said Probst. "I
think we were able to accomplish both sides of that equation."
The IOC had argued that the USOC received more than its fair
share from global marketing contracts and U.S. broadcasting
revenues and wanted a fairer distribution of the Olympic pie.
The USOC felt it was entitled to a larger share, claiming
that it is American TV rights and sponsors that keeps Olympic
coffers flush with cash.
The acrimony escalated to the point that the USOC believes
it was a key factor in New York's failed bid for the 2012 Summer
Games and Chicago's defeat when Rio de Janiero was selected for
the 2016 Olympics.
"We hope this has removed a road block from a successful bid
from the United States," said Probst. "We have a board meeting
schedule for June and I am sure that will be a significant topic
of conversation.
"We will discuss our strategy there and probably begin to
make some decisions about a potential bid going forward."
Without an Olympics since the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games,
the United States could be back in the Olympic hosting business
very quickly.
Reno-Tahoe, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver,
Colorado, are among cities that have expressed preliminary
interest in hosting the 2022 Winter Games while Dallas has shown
interest in a 2024 Summer Games bid.
