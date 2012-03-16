Olympics-Mexico's Vazquez Rana resigns from IOC posts

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexican Mario Vazquez Rana, president of the Pan-American Sports Organisation (PASO), resigned from all his posts in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday having held them for 30 years.

Vazquez Rana, who will be 80 in June, resigned as a member of the IOC executive committee and as president of both the Olympic Solidarity Commission and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Vazquez Rana, who was re-elected as PASO president last week and founded ANOC in 1979, resigned from his IOC positions months before his tenure was due to end in December.

The Olympic charter states that 80 is the age limit for IOC members elected before 2000.

"I have presented to Dr Jacques Rogge, president of the International Olympic Committee, my irrevocable resignation as a member of the IOC executive committee, as a member of the IOC and as president of the Olympic Solidarity Commission," he said in a statement.

He added he had handed in his resignation to the world's 204 NOCs and to ANOC general secretary Gunilla Lindberg and named Asia's Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Europe's Patrick Hickey of Ireland as the men being put forward to take the vacancies he leaves in the IOC executive committee and ANOC respectively. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)