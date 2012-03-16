Olympics-Mexico's Vazquez Rana resigns from IOC posts

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexican Mario
Vazquez Rana, president of the Pan-American Sports Organisation
(PASO), resigned from all his posts in the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) on Thursday having held them for 30 years.
Vazquez Rana, who will be 80 in June, resigned as a member
of the IOC executive committee and as president of both the
Olympic Solidarity Commission and Association of National
Olympic Committees (ANOC).
Vazquez Rana, who was re-elected as PASO president last week
and founded ANOC in 1979, resigned from his IOC positions months
before his tenure was due to end in December.
The Olympic charter states that 80 is the age limit for IOC
members elected before 2000.
"I have presented to Dr Jacques Rogge, president of the
International Olympic Committee, my irrevocable resignation as a
member of the IOC executive committee, as a member of the IOC
and as president of the Olympic Solidarity Commission," he said
in a statement.
He added he had handed in his resignation to the world's 204
NOCs and to ANOC general secretary Gunilla Lindberg and named
Asia's Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Europe's Patrick Hickey of
Ireland as the men being put forward to take the vacancies he
leaves in the IOC executive committee and ANOC respectively.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)