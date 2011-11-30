Olympics-Rome to press on with 2020 Olympic bid

ROME Nov 30 Rome will
press on with its bid to
stage the 2020 Olympic Games despite Italy's economic and
political troubles, the country's Olympic committee (CONI) said
on Wednesday.
"Rome's candidacy for 2020 is going ahead. The bid chairman
Mario Pescante is doing an excellent job and we have faith in
Rome's prospects, although we are realistic," said CONI
president Giovanni Petrucci following a meeting.
"The plan of economic compatibility was presented yesterday
to the government; we hope that the current economic climate
will not have consequences for our candidacy.
"I anticipate that the Olympic Games will represent a chance
for growth and development and therefore could represent an
important instrument for overcoming the difficulties which the
country is going through."
Doha, Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo have also said they will
bid for the Games.
Rome hosted the Olympics in 1960 and plans to use many of
the same venues if it is awarded the 2020 Games.
