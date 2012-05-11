Olympics-Japanese table tennis prodigy told to enjoy salad days

TOKYO May 11 Teenage Japanese table tennis
player Koki Niwa has been ordered to see a dietician and consume
more vegetables in the run up to this year's London Olympics to
fix his sloppy eating habits.
Japan's coaches have lost patience with the pint-sized Niwa
over his aversion to healthy food, local media reported on
Friday.
"Looking after my diet is not something I'm all that
interested in," the 17-year-old, who particularly dislikes
tomatoes and carrots, told the Nikkan Sports newspaper.
"But I will do what I can to try to increase the amount of
vegetables I eat," added Niwa, who shocked China's world number
one Ma Long at last month's Asian Olympic qualifiers.
Japan coach Yoshito Miyazaki has booked Niwa for sessions
with a dietician in a bid to get the 160-centimetre, 52-kilogram
player in good shape for London.
The left-hander won the gold medal at the 2010 Youth Olympic
Games and won junior world titles in doubles the same year and
in singles in 2011.
Niwa, who will contest the team event with Jun Mizutani and
Seiya Kishikawa, has given early indications that he is
listening to the eating advice.
"My favourite food is noodles and meat," said Niwa. "But I'm
going to try eating green peppers."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien)