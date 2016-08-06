版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 21:58 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg last 64 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir (Mongolia) beat Jose Ramos (Guatemala) 100s1-000s1 
Tsai Ming Yen (Taiwan) beat Soukphaxay Sithisane (Laos) 111-000s2          
Walide Khyar (France) beat Simon Yacoub (Palestine) 100-000

