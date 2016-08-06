版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 22:35 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Yanislav Gerchev (Bulgaria) beat Tsai Ming Yen (Taiwan) 110s2-000s2       
Ludovic Chammartin (Switzerland) beat Lenin Preciado (Ecuador) 010-002s3  
Amiran Papinashvili (Georgia) beat Sergio Pessoa (Canada) 011-000s2       
Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) beat Mohamed Elkawisah (Libya) 100s1-000s2     
Diyorbek Urozboev (Uzbekistan) beat Josh Katz (Australia) 100-000         
Ashley McKenzie (Britain) beat Bekir Ozlu (Turkey) 003s2-000s1            
Pavel Petrikov (Czech Republic) beat Gavin Mogopa (Botswana) 110-000      
Naohisa Takato (Japan) beat Yann Siccardi (Monaco) 101-000                
Hovhannes Davtyan (Armenia) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria) 100-000        
Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Jeroen Mooren (Netherlands) 002s2-000s1     
Tobias Englmaier (Germany) beat Francisco Garrigos (Spain) 001s3-000s1    
Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir (Mongolia) beat Juho Reinvall (Finland) 011-000s3 
Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Walide Khyar (France) 001s2-000s1            
Kim Won-Jin (South Korea) beat Elios Manzi (Italy) 001s3-000s1            
Otar Bestaev (Kyrgyzstan) beat Ahmed Abdelrahman (Egypt) 101s1-000s1      
Orkhan Safarov (Azerbaijan) beat Juan Postigos (Peru) 011-000s2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐