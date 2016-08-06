Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Yanislav Gerchev (Bulgaria) beat Tsai Ming Yen (Taiwan) 110s2-000s2 Ludovic Chammartin (Switzerland) beat Lenin Preciado (Ecuador) 010-002s3 Amiran Papinashvili (Georgia) beat Sergio Pessoa (Canada) 011-000s2 Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) beat Mohamed Elkawisah (Libya) 100s1-000s2 Diyorbek Urozboev (Uzbekistan) beat Josh Katz (Australia) 100-000 Ashley McKenzie (Britain) beat Bekir Ozlu (Turkey) 003s2-000s1 Pavel Petrikov (Czech Republic) beat Gavin Mogopa (Botswana) 110-000 Naohisa Takato (Japan) beat Yann Siccardi (Monaco) 101-000 Hovhannes Davtyan (Armenia) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria) 100-000 Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Jeroen Mooren (Netherlands) 002s2-000s1 Tobias Englmaier (Germany) beat Francisco Garrigos (Spain) 001s3-000s1 Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir (Mongolia) beat Juho Reinvall (Finland) 011-000s3 Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Walide Khyar (France) 001s2-000s1 Kim Won-Jin (South Korea) beat Elios Manzi (Italy) 001s3-000s1 Otar Bestaev (Kyrgyzstan) beat Ahmed Abdelrahman (Egypt) 101s1-000s1 Orkhan Safarov (Azerbaijan) beat Juan Postigos (Peru) 011-000s2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.