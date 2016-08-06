版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 23:29 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg last 16 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Diyorbek Urozboev (Uzbekistan) beat Ludovic Chammartin (Switzerland) 011s3-000s2 
Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) beat Ashley McKenzie (Britain) 001-000                
Naohisa Takato (Japan) beat Pavel Petrikov (Czech Republic) 100-000              
Amiran Papinashvili (Georgia) beat Yanislav Gerchev (Bulgaria) 100s1-000         
Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Hovhannes Davtyan (Armenia) 001s2-000s3            
Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Tobias Englmaier (Germany) 001s2-000s1              
Kim Won-Jin (South Korea) beat Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir (Mongolia) 010s2-001s2    
Orkhan Safarov (Azerbaijan) beat Otar Bestaev (Kyrgyzstan) 110s2-001s2

