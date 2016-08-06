版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg quarterfinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) beat Diyorbek Urozboev (Uzbekistan) 001s1-000s1 
Amiran Papinashvili (Georgia) beat Naohisa Takato (Japan) 100s1-000        
Orkhan Safarov (Azerbaijan) beat Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) 100-000           
Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Kim Won-Jin (South Korea) 100s1-000s2

