中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 03:10 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg repechage final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Diyorbek Urozboev (Uzbekistan) beat Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) 100s1-000s2 
Naohisa Takato (Japan) beat Kim Won-Jin (South Korea) 001s2-000s1

