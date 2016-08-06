版本:
2016年 8月 7日

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg semifinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) beat Orkhan Safarov (Azerbaijan) 010s3-000s1 
Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Amiran Papinashvili (Georgia) 100s1-000s2

