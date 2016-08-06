版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 04:45 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 60kg final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 60kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Beslan Mudranov (Russia) beat Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan) 010-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐